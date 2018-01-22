10 members of HCJ and HCP selected by lot

Following a six hours debate and lack of consensus, the Ad Hoc Subcommittee selected 10 non-judicial and nonprofessional members for two of the new justice bodies, the High Council of Judges and the High Council of Prosecution.
The opposition declared to vote against at the start of the meeting, considering the selecting process politically corrupted.
Democrat MP Oerd Bylykbashi: “There are candidates who have been disqualified from the ONM list monitored by the majority for the election Chief Prosecutor”.
Despite the lack of consensus from the opposition, on behalf of the majority, Ulsi Manja said that the constitutional unblocking constitution of the lot makes legitimate the procedure followed by the assembly.
Ulsi Manja: “The transparent process was reflected in the concept of justice reform parties”.
The list with 10 names should be approved by 2/3 of the votes of the parliament, otherwise for its approval it’s needed opposition’s consensus. If its dismissed, the procedure is repeated in the subcommittee not more than twice. And if the list is not approved for the third time, the candidates of this list are considered elected by the parliament.
HCJ Members
Advocacy Ranks
Arben Vani
Sokol Lamaj
Pedagogical Body
Erjon Muharremaj
Ilir Panda
Civil society
Altin Hazizaj
HCP Members
Advocacy Ranks
Kozma Jano
Floreta Gjini
Pedagogical Body
Eneida Sema
Mirela Bogdani
Civil society
Alfred Balla/tvklan.al