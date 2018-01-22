10 members of HCJ and HCP selected by lot

Publikuar | 20:35

Following a six hours debate and lack of consensus, the Ad Hoc Subcommittee selected 10 non-judicial and nonprofessional members for two of the new justice bodies, the High Council of Judges and the High Council of Prosecution.

The opposition declared to vote against at the start of the meeting, considering the selecting process politically corrupted.

Democrat MP Oerd Bylykbashi: “There are candidates who have been disqualified from the ONM list monitored by the majority for the election Chief Prosecutor”.

Despite the lack of consensus from the opposition, on behalf of the majority, Ulsi Manja said that the constitutional unblocking constitution of the lot makes legitimate the procedure followed by the assembly.

Ulsi Manja: “The transparent process was reflected in the concept of justice reform parties”.

The list with 10 names should be approved by 2/3 of the votes of the parliament, otherwise for its approval it’s needed opposition’s consensus. If its dismissed, the procedure is repeated in the subcommittee not more than twice. And if the list is not approved for the third time, the candidates of this list are considered elected by the parliament.

HCJ Members

Advocacy Ranks

Arben Vani

Sokol Lamaj

Pedagogical Body

Erjon Muharremaj

Ilir Panda

Civil society

Altin Hazizaj

HCP Members

Advocacy Ranks

Kozma Jano

Floreta Gjini

Pedagogical Body

Eneida Sema

Mirela Bogdani

Civil society

Alfred Balla/tvklan.al