Albania-Turkey joint security commission in 2018

Publikuar | 15:33

General Director of State Police, Haki Çako, hosted in a meeting a senior Turkish delegation led by Selami Altinok, Governor and General Director of Security of the Republic of Turkey.

The meeting was mainly focused in the issues related to common interest for the further strengthening of cooperation and information exchange between the two countries’ police in the framework of the fight against terrorism, organised crime and exchange of experience in the policing field.

Çako and Altinok have evaluated the excellent cooperation between the Albanian and Turkish Police Authorities in preventing and fighting terrorism, organized crime and illegal trafficking.

The two leaders have underlined the willingness to further deepen the fight against radical elements.

Making clear orientation towards partnership in all countries of the region, as well as on a front, in the fight against all these phenomena that disturb and affect national sovereignty and security.

The determination to contribute maximally to the prevention of any kind of initiative and to bring legal responsibility to anyone who violates the sovereignty or nations security./tvklan.al