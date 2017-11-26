Albanian and Kosovo government joint meeting in Korça and Vlora city

Publikuar | 16:11

Albanian and Kosovo governments will hold the 4th joint meeting, which will last 2 days. First day they will be summoned in Korça city on November 27th to finish in Vlora city on Independence Day.

The agenda of the meeting that Tv Klan has provided and will be held under the slogan “One land, one dream, one nation”, it is envisaged the signing of four agreements, two of which deal with the Albanian diaspora.

The first day of the meeting, which will start at 16:00 on 27 and will last 90 minutes, will be closed with a joint press conference of Prime Ministers Rama and Kosovo Prime Minister Haradinaj.

On the morning of the 28th, on the celebrations of the 105th anniversary of Independence, the two cabinets go to Vlora where at noon will attend the flag raising ceremony and pay homage to the monument of the Father of Independence, Ismail Qemal Bej Vlora , a ceremony chaired by the President of the Republic, Ilir Meta.

In Vlora, a joint activity will be held at the Museum House, where Skanderbeg’s Nationwide Yearbook will be announced and the 2 prime ministers and President Meta are scheduled to deliver speeches.

The gathering of the 2 Albanian governments marks the opening of the Skanderbeg Year on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of the death of the national hero./tvklan.al