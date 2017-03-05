Albanian athlete crowned European champion

Publikuar | 12:27

Albanian athlete Izmir Smajli was crowned Saturday European champion in long jump.

Snajli jumped 8.08 meters in the 34 European Athletics Indoor Championship being held in Belgrade, Serbia.

Smajli ranked first ahead of Swedish and Ukrainian athletes.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama described the success as “Fantastic”.

Smajli became the first Albanian athlete to be crowned European Champion.

The 23-years old athlete is Albanian record holder at long and triple jumps./tvklan.al