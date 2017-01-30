Albanian Justice Minister sacked after 13 months in office

Publikuar | 12:44

Albanian Justice Minister Ylli Manjani was sacked from the office on Monday, days after his critic comments against Socialist Party led government.

Petrit Vasili from the same party, Socialist Movement for Integration (LSI) is due to replace Manjani at the post of Minister of Justice.

The decision for government changes was taken shortly after Prime Minister Edi Rama met with his small coalition partner, the head of Socialist Movement for Integration, Ilir Meta.

A day earlier, media reports suggested that Manjani would be sacked or forced to resign, but Manjani refuted claims on a Facebook post.

The proposal to sack Manjani and name Vasili as the new Minister of Justice was sent to the President Bujar Nishani, who is awaited to sign the decree.

Manjani was occupying the Justice Minister post beggining from Nov. 9, 2015. He replaced Nasip Naco from the same party, LSI./tvklan.al