Albanian leaders commemorate Azem Hajdari on death anniversary

Publikuar | 15:44

Democratic Party leaders and relatives commemorated the “December leader” Azem Hajdari on the 20th anniversary of assassination. Democratic Party Chairman Lulzim Basha said Azem Hajdari was a unification of the best patriotic values.

He expressed gratitude to him and to what he represents eternally, “the uncompromising struggle for freedom and democracy, the stand against immorality , crime and drugs.”

“We come here humbly, but so firmly to never betray the memory of Azem Hajdari and the values for which he died. We come here to pledge that we will never accept a new dictatorship, crime, drugs, personal power and autocracy,” Basha said.

While the historic leader of the Democratic Party, Sali Berisha, considered Hajdari’s assassination, the regime’s barbaric crime.

“Today is a day that we remember the barbaric act committed by the regime, the execution in front of the DP of the ‘Freedom Tribunal’, Azem Hajdari, the man who fought more than anyone else for freedom of Albanians, “said Berisha.

Prime Minister Rama also commemorated the leader of student’s movement on his death anniversary. He was commemorated through a public message adressed to Hajdari’s daughter Rudina Hajdari.

“I wish to his daughter Rudina Hajdari, to become the voice of her generation.”

Azem Hajdari was one of the main student leaders of December that brought the fall of the communist dictatorship that had ruled Albania with ‘iron fist’ for 45 years. He was killed at the age of 35 (September 12, 1998) in front of the Democratic Party’s headquarters, along with his bodyguard. /tvklan.al