Albanian man killed in Belgium

Publikuar | 16:53

An Albanian 31-year-old was shot dead at midnight on Wednesday at Saint-Denis in the Forest municipality of Belgium.

According to Belgian media, the victim was in a bar, accompanied with another person. As they left the cafe, they went to their parked car.

As soon as the 31-year-old entered his car, he was shot from two unidentified persons. He passed away immediately. Local media say it is suspected that killing is related to a hatred between some Albanians. However, no other details are given and the identity of the victim is unknown.

The person who was together with the 31-year-old who was executed did not suffer any injury. He told the Belgian police that the two assassins fled to a forest area. Investigators have found at the scene two shells shot from the gun with which the 31-year-old was killed. Traces and evidence found at the scene were sent to the federal police laboratory to be examined.