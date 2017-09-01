Albanian Muslims celebrate Eid-al-Adha

Publikuar | 16:00

Thousands of Muslim believers gathered this morning to perform Eid-al-Adha prayer at Tirana’s “Skanderbeg Square”.

In his speech on the occasion of Eid, the Chairman of Albanian Muslim Community Skënder Bërçaj said that “Eid-al-Adha is a symbol of the sacrifice, of the devotion, which believers must have for the creator of the universe. God teaches that he does not reach the meat nor the blood of the sacrifice, but our devotion to him.”

He said that the sacrifice is a remedy that brings us closer to the Lord, and giving the meat of the sacrifice to the people in need, we are closer to the God’s people.

Following Chairman’s speech, thousands of Muslim believers performed their prayer at “Skanderbeg Square”. Eid-al-Adha , is one of the two most important feasts in the Islamic calendar./tvklan.al