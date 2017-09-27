Albanian politician shot in Macedonia

Publikuar | 22:07

An Albanian politician in Macedonia has been wounded by gunfire today. The incident happened around 18:45 in Kicevo.

According to Macedonian television “Alsat”, the Albanian politician Alit Abazi, an independent candidate in local elections, remained injured. Apart from Abaz, the head of his electoral campaign, Destan Abdiu, was also injured.

The incident was also confirmed by the Interior Ministry, which claims that three people were injured. The injury occurred during an armed incident. Numerous police forces went to the scene. There is currently no information about the author. /tvklan.al