Albanian ship in Libya, attempts for trafficking purposes

Publikuar | 16:22

Tv Klan has provided photos of the Albanian ship in Tripoli of Panama flagged “Envi 1” blocked for several days in Libya.

As it is showed in the photo, hundreds of people have been flooding over them, seeking to leave Libya which has been involved in the chaos since the Arab Spring and the assassination of Muammar Gaddafi.

The ship with five Albanian sailors and three Montenegrin drivers was detained for control, having removed about 12 miles from the port of Tripoli.

At the time of the detention,there was sand in the board to be transported to Malta.

But once it has been brought back to the port, thousands of Libyans have been flooded over to seek migration to European Union countries.

The ship’s directors say everything was organized by Libyan-bound traffic gangs, so the ship was used to pass the clandestine.

The alert given by the Albanian authorities, after the announcement by the owners, prompted the Libyan authorities to seriously interfere and remove the emigrants.

The ship is expected to depart from the port of Tripoli after carrying out some documents ragarding the detention./tvklan.al