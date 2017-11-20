“Albania’s drug crime is now a European problem”

Publikuar | 16:10

“Albania has done a lot, but the leaders of the region should also act,” says Prime Minister Edi Rama for a prestigious “Finantial Times” speech as he speaks on the fight against organized crime and drug barons.

The prime minister also says he has sent a letter to EU leaders, who have sought support in the fight against drug gangs.

“On Friday I sent a letter to the leaders of all 28 members of the European Union seeking their support in our battle with the drug lords. “We know that some reside and are thriving in your nation too, profiting from illegal drugs, prostitution, human trafficking and other illicit activities,” my letter states. “We want your help and offer ours in return, to catch these people and bring them to justice.”

The prime minister says he is aware that “some people, if you mention Albania, they think of crime and drugs” and that to change this “deeply unfair” image will take time and action.

But he says the work of Albania’s co-operation with Guardia di Finanza is giving results. “A year ago, their flights (Italians) identified 2 086 plantations throughout Albania, This year, despite protracted flights and extended surveillance, only 88” have been identified.

The head of the Albanian government underlines that “people who became wealthy by drug production should pay for their crimes. We have launched a stage with two special operations against them and their assets. We are purifying the justice system, vetting the judges, who for too long have been guilty of criminals and their money. ”

Further, Rama writes that “these people are dangerous. The government considers them a threat to national security. You need to do the same. Many, perhaps the major part, lived in different parts of Europe, being removed as legitimate businessmen. But do not be deceived, they are criminals whose international businesses rob people and create chaos everywhere”./tvklan.al