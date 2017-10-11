Attempted attack in Lushnja, two killed, two injured

Publikuar | 21:32

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a gunfire attack that took place on the park of Lushnja City today afternoon.

The victims are Zamir Latifi and Jurgen Hoxha, both 26 years old. It is learned that the two victims are friends of Aldo Bare, a former special forces officer that created the notorious Lushnja gang .The attackers fired a Kalashnikov burst from a car and headed for an unknown destination.

Their identity is unknown, and police have set up checkpoints for their detention. Meanwhile, two people remained injured from the incident.

We have been informed that they are in serious health conditions. The reasons behind the murder are still unknown. It is suspected that we are dealing with a war between rival gangs./tvklan.al