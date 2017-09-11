Bad weather / Swedish tourists blocked in the Manastir area

Publikuar | 17:25

Police has announced for the Saranda Border Operations Hall and Coast Guard that some tourists are seeking help as they are left with their cruise ship in the Monastery area.

Border Police Services and the Coast Guard after receiving signaling assistance were launched towards the area where they were left with the cruise crew, four Swedish nationals who sought police help, as the sea was more wintry and threatened to drown.

The police services immediately found the floating vehicle and the 4 citizens who were on the deck.

Police services have made it possible to provide relief by launching tourists alongside the seagoing shore.

Tourists health’s condition is good./tv klan