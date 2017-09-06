Ballist Morina extradition, President meeting with Croatian ambassador

Publikuar | 16:59

President Ilir Meta has summoned the ambassador of Croatia to our country related the issue of the extradition of Ballist Morina from Croatia to Serbia.

The head of the Albanian state expressed to Croatian Ambassador Sanja Bujas Juraga the concern for the physical safety of Morina and the judicial process against him.

Croatian Supreme Court decided to extradite Ismail Morina, but the final decision remains in the Croatia’s Justice Minister’s hands.

Ballist Morina is accused by Serbia for releasing the drone with the flag of “Greater Albania”, which according to Serbian justice caused turmoil in the Serbia-Albania football match in October 2014. /tvklan.al