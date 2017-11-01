Basha: Country’s economy destroyed by taxes increase

Publikuar | 13:47

Democratic Party Chairman Lulzim Basha through a publication on Facebook, writes that taxes increase in Albania are ruining the economy, referring to the World Bank’s assessment. Basha says the government is procrastinating VAT reimbursement.

“Albania goes down by 7 places in World Bank “Doing Business 2018” assessment. Taxes and fiscal burden increase is the main factor behind this negative assessment. The WB assessment states that 37.3 % of the citizens’ incomes goes for taxes and contributions while the government keeps procrastinating VAT reimbursement.

Neighboring countries rank in better positions compared to Albania which ranks at 65th place. Macedonia ranks at 11th place, Kosovo ranks at 40th place, Montenegro ranks at 42th place, everyone is in a much better position compared to Albania.

This year, just like last year, the message is very clear:

Foreign investors wanting to invest in the Balkans see Albania as the last choice. Neighboring countries (Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro) will have better chances to absorb foreign investors” Basha declared./tvklan.al