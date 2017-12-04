Basha in Brussels: EU skeptic about opening Albania’s negotiations

Publikuar | 19:07

Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha held meetings with European officials during the visit that he is paying in Brussels. The Democrats’ leader met with leaders of the Democratic Party’s sister parties.

During his speech at the EPP summit, Basha accused the Rama government that corruption and ties with politics are hampering Albania’s path towards the European Union. Basha put forward a solution to the situation in Albania, the creation of an anti-mafia government.

“Unfortunately, what I see is a big wince in the representation of EU member states in terms of Albania. In particular, major concerns regarding the rule of law, the fight against crime, the fight against corruption. Undoubtedly, the Tahiri episode and his political defense of parliamentary immunity, as well as the dismissal of the indicted 3 senior officers, as they were charged with being arrested in connection with drug trafficking, left a very bitter taste.

The advantage of being in this meeting is that member countries are raising problems that the opposition has been denouncing for four years, criminalizing politics, covering Albania with drugs, hundreds of millions of euros of drugs, being circulated by criminal groups through the channels of the economy informal, giving the crime economic and political power, as was the case in the June 25th elections. The DP has warned these, it has announced and has requested the assistance of the European Union, EU institutions and member countries”./tvklan.al