Basha: Rama stands firmly against Justice Reform

Publikuar | 16:16

Prime Minister Edi Rama’s accusations where he states that behind the blockade of the Justice Reform lies the opposition, Lulzim Basha responded from Fier city, where he was on the 27th anniversary of the Democratic Party’s formation. The unilateral election of the chief prosecutor for the Democratic Party leader is evidence of the seizure of the justice system by Prime Minister Edi Rama.

“Rama campaigned for 1 year, accusing the opposition of not wanting Vetting. Today he chose the chief prosecutor without Vetting. Because his main purpose is to prevent real reform of justice. But we will not leave the country being ruled by corruption and crime”. Basha called on citizens to join the protests by the opposition in January.

The Democrats’ leader said corruption, crime, seizing justice, and stealing elections are a product of Rama government./tvklan.al