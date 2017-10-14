Basha to foreign diplomats: Time to unveil crime-related politicians

Publikuar | 15:03

According to the Democratic Party leader, Lulzim Basha, the best way to fight crime is the dissolution of crime with the politics.

In a conversation with journalists, Basha said that it’s time for the international diplomats to unveil the concrete names of crime-related politicians.

“The international community should speak with concrete names for crime-related politicians,” Basha said.

According to Basha, the beginning of the long war against crime, is fighting political leaders is through vetting. He said the crime is directly supported by the government.

“Democrats have denounced clans. Those who are supposed to be in prison are along with Edi Rama, which has made a pact with crime and he cannot fight it.”/tvklan.al