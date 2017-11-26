Brussels Fair, Albania’s guest of honor

Publikuar | 16:29

Albania is a guest of honor at the “Winter Pleasures” fair held every year in the heart of Europe. In this Christmas setting, strangers can discover Albania through various products and music, such as the concert of chamber music by the Quartet of the Albanian Radio Television orchestra, the songs sung by soprano Enkeleida Çela and the music of tradition interpreted by the Qerimi family.

For Albania’s embassy in Brussels, Albania’s representation in this Fair is inclusive.

Organized by the Municipality of Tirana and Brussels, the “Winter Pleasures” fair will be open until December 31st./tvklan.al