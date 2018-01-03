CEC reviews the mandates of MPs Rakipi and Rahovica

Publikuar | 17:41

The Central Election Commission has decided with 4 votes in favor and 2 against requesting additional information to the General Prosecution for MPs Gledion Rehovicai SMI and Aqif Rakipi of PDIU, for whom the prosecution requested the mandates removal.

The three members supported by the Socialist Party and the SMI, in the Commission argued that the prosecution should provide information on the criminal offenses that have been consumed by two deputies. This attitude was reinforced by the lawyers of the two deputies.

Opposition-supported members said the Central Election Commission should decide on the conclusions reached by the Prosecution through investigations, as it is the accusation the body responsible for such cases.

The same decision to request additional information was also received for the Mayor of Pogradec, Eduart Kapri, for which the prosecution has argued that it is not affected by decriminalization. But CEC deputy chairman Denar Biba says it should be clarified why he has been expelled from Italy.

For the two former deputies Mhill Fufi of the Democratic Party and Omer Mamo of PDIU, according to the prosecution’s referral, the CEC decided that they are not subject to the Decriminalization Law.

The next meeting where the information requested from the prosecution is expected to be reviewed will be held on 5 January, the day it expires and the deadline for the Commission to review the prosecution’s request. According to the prosecution, Aqif Rakipi is charged with the criminal offense of taking stolen goods in Italy in 1998, where he was named Skender Ejylbegaj, while the SMI deputy Rahovica was charged with theft of a shop in Italy in 1999 where he was named Kusta Mina./tvklan.al