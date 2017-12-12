Chief Prosecutor, Lu: Government and opposition to collaborate

Publikuar | 15:29

United States Ambassador to Tirana Donald Lu urges Albanian politic forces to consensually elect a general interim prosecutor. The US diplomat calls for the parties to leave the dispute and not to obstruct justice reform.

“We have called on the government and the opposition to work for a temporary replacement of the prosecutor who completed his mandate on December 7th. Both sides to end the era when the prosecutor defends corrupt politicians. Politicians to put aside their irrelevant disagreements and implement this reform in justice”.

“The past system defended people with power and wealth between corruption and political influence, the new system can not have a general prosecutor who does not prosecute anyone, this country can not enter the EU if it has the lowest prosecution rates”.

The Adriatic Charter’s mandate in charge of the General Prosecutor’s Office ended on December 7th. The majority says it has votes to elect a temporary general prosecutor, but has called on the opposition to find a consensual name. On the other hand, the opposition has rejected the invitation for dialogue insisting that the chosen procedure is in violation of the constitution./tvklan.al