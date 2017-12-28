Chief Prosecutor meeting with German Ambassador for Combating Corruption

Publikuar | 15:33

Attorney General Arta Marku received in a meeting the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Susanne Schütz.

At the meeting held today, the German diplomat expressed their country’s support for the General Prosecutor’s Office as well as the will to further strengthen bilateral co-operation in the area of security and prosecution.

Marku expressed appreciation for the great assistance provided by the German authorities to the Albanian Prosecutor’s Office, both logistically and in coordination for joint investigations.

The Attorney General assured Ambassador Schütz that the institutional activity in the fight against corruption and illegal trafficking will be intensified as well as will further strengthen domestic and international co-operation in the fight against corruption and illegal trafficking./tvklan.al