Contract killers convicted

Publikuar | 18:39

Serious Crimes Court has today issued sentences for the gang of contract killers.

Thus, the court sentenced the head of this gang, Admir Tafilin, who is currently in prison, with perpetual imprisonment. As for other members, the following sentences were imposed:

Ten years of prison were given to Kristi Pine, a sitting sentence after cooperating with justice. 27 years in prison for Alfred Qefalina, 20 years for Klajdi Shermadhin, 25 for Dritan Peksani, 35 for Elson Merdani, 4 for Alban Beqiraj, 3 for Dhimitori Zito, 5 for Fatos Koka and 8 years in prison for Alexander Goran.

The 10 convicts, according to the prosecution, have had different roles in a structured criminal group that committed homicide.

This group was led by Admir Tafilaj, who gave orders to other members of the prison. Tafilaj is currently serving a life sentence for murder. /tvklan.al