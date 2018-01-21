Crime of passion/21 year old student shot dead in Tirana

Publikuar | 19:50

A young girl was shot dead at the entrance of the Faculty of Medicine at the Mother Teresa Hospital in Tirana. The victim is Ariela Murati, 21, which was a law student.

Police sources told tvklan.al that was a young man which shot the student dead and then he tried to kill himself, but he got severely injured.

According to witnesses at the scene of crime, the girl was accompanied by a friend when the perpetrator came and shot her, causing her the immediate death.

It is learned that Aldison Belulaj, 23, killed Murati after she refused his proposal to be his girlfriend. Numerous police forces have gone to the scene and are investigating this horrendous incident while it is suspected to be a crime of passion./tvklan.al