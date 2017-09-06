Croatia’s Supreme Court decided drone’s flyer extradition to Serbia

Publikuar | 17:08

Croatia’s Supreme Court has decided for the extradition of Ismail Morina (Ballist) to Serbia. He was wanted by Serbia because he flew a drone, which according to Serbian justice has caused turmoil in the football match between Serbia and Albania in October 2014.

However the final decision will be taken by the Minister of Justice, writes tanjug.rs.

Morina infuriated Serbian nationalists in October 2014 when he flew a drone carrying a flag depicting a map of “Greater Albania” during a football match in Belgrade.