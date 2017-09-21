Curfew in Elbasan/27 people detained

Publikuar | 17:15

Special Forces RENEA have developed a massive action in Elbasan city by controlling, identifying, capturing and arresting people in searching people circulating with fire guns, authors of serious criminal events, members of criminal groups, including perpetrators of the 3-day event that crashed the police car.

Also, this operation is carried out in the framework Autumn 2017 Operation Plan for the identification, ascertainment and seizure of assets, vehicles and assets illegally established by criminal activities of criminal groups or organizations.

From the actions so far identified and blocked several assets, environments and different vehicles in the ownership, possession or use of entities with criminal activity.

With a view to full legal investigation and the legal responsibility of the perpetrators, it is cooperating with the Tirana Serious Crimes Prosecution Office and other law enforcement agencies.

As a result of today’s operation some luxury cars have been blocked.

A person in search of weapon theft was caught.

Environments, vehicles and suspects were examined.

There were escorted in the police premises 27 persons for verification, mainly people with criminal precedents in different fields. /tvklan.al