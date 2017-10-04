Decriminalization/PM meeting with the General Prosecutor Llalla

Publikuar | 16:20

The General Prosecutor, Adriatik Llalla, held a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Edi Rama, with the head of the government request.

The meeting was focused on the discussion regarding Democratic Party’s political request related to the in-depth verification within decriminalization law”, for Albanian MP, Aqif Rakipi.

Llalla informed the Prime Minister that the General Prosecutor’s Office has initiated deep verification of MP Aqif Rakipi a few months ago. The verification procedure for this subject is still under development, as the Special Department for “Decriminalization” in the General Prosecutor’s Office is still awaiting responses from some of the foreign authorities from which information has been required.

During the meeting, Llalla voiced full guarantees that the Prosecutor General’s Office will continue to carry out in-depth verification for all cases that will be submitted at the request of the subjects recognized by the law as well as on its own initiative when the information is provided by the data processed by the prosecution institution.

Additionally, the General Prosecutor emphasized that the cooperation with other authorities is underway to be subject to prior verification of the subjects of decriminalization law, where the Central Election Commission (CEC) was singled out as the institution conducting the preliminary processing of the elected persons in central and local government./tvklan.al