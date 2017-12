Deputetët kërkojnë sqarime nga Haradinaj rreth Demarkacionit

epa06194897 Leader of the Alliance for Future of Kosovo (AAK), Ramush Haradinaj, gestures after he was elected the new Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo in Pristina, Kosovo, 09 September 2017. The 49-year-old Haradinaj served as prime minister for three months from December 2004 to March 2005. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ