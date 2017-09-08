DP elects the parliamentary group chairman and proposes new speaker deputy

Publikuar | 19:08

Democratic Party convened today the Parliamentary Group.

During the meeting was elected Parliamentary Group chairman to be Edmond Spaho, while the spokeswoman was elected Grida Duma.

The Democratic Party also decided to propose Edi Paloka for the post of parliament’s deputy speaker.

Democratic Party Chairman Lulzim Basha at the first meeting of the Parliamentary Group has accused the ruling majority of not giving the opposition any real power while the government controls all the instruments.

Basha also denied any of his involvement in the government, pointing out that “we are the opposition and we will keep the opposition’s role … and a solid opposition is more than ever necessary for the European integration of the country.”

“We will propose moral and legal solutions in the public interest. We will inform and clarify people about the real problems of the country, denounce and protest against mismanagement and corruption and fight against drugs and crime. Albanians are more abandoned than ever by the corrupt politics of the country, we should not only turn them into the center of politics, but give them hope,”- he added.