Drug trafficking through the Adriatic, two Albanians arrested

Publikuar | 16:32

Two Albanians were arrested on Monday in Italy for drug trafficking. They were caught during the operation coded “Bogoda'” by the Italian authorities, where four people were arrested in the area between Lecce and Brindisi, two of whom were Albanian.

The Albanians arrested are M.M, 29, and E.L, 38.

The organization is divided into several groups of people who have defined roles. They supplied areas such as Lombardi, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Sardinia, Basilicata, and even Belgium, where they bought large quantities of cocaine and then distributed them to Italian cities.

The investigation also found that this organization had logistical support from other criminal groups in Albania, to which they cooperated./tvklan.al