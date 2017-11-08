EU Commissioner visit in Albania on 9 and 10 November

Publikuar | 14:54

European Commissioner for Enlargement Policies and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn, will pay an official visit in Albania this week.

Apart from the meeting with the political leaders, Hahn will also attend the media conference that will be held in Tirana on 9 and 10 November.

According to the European Union Office in Tirana, over 250 representatives of media and political organizations from the Western Balkans and the EU will meet at a conference in Tirana dedicated to the important role of the media.

Prior to the conference, Hahn said: “Freedom of speech is a fundamental EU right and as a fundamental element in the enlargement process, with free media as a leader of democratic transformation.”/tvklan.al