EU negotiations/ Rama: We expect positive results

Publikuar | 14:58

Prime Minister Edi Rama told European Union High Representative for Foreign Policy, Federica Mogherini, that Albania expects a positive result for all joint efforts, with the start of membership negotiations.

“Thank you and it is a pleasure to come to meet you, especially at this moment when we hope for a positive result of all the joint efforts with the start of membership negotiations. I am very proud that I came here with more good results and I’m sure we will have even more in the coming months”, Rama said in a brief statement to journalists alongside Mogherini.

The head of European diplomacy said that “It is a pleasure for me to welcome, again, Prime Minister Rama, at a particularly important moment for Albania’s path towards the EU”.

Mogherini praised the leadership of Rama too.

“During his leadership, Albania has done a tremendous job, especially in the Justice Reform, the fight against drugs and corruption, a job that we support and must continue forward, and this is a work that can pave the way for the steps of the EU integration process. I am happy to have this opportunity again to discuss together how these steps could become a real option at the beginning of next year”./tvklan.al