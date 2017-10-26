Ex-PM Berisha: Rama responsible for narko-state installation in Albania

Publikuar | 18:39

Former Prime Minister Sali Berisha said on Thursday that Prime Minister Edi Rama’s gratitude message for Ambassador Lu is another proof of narko-state installation in Albania.

Berisha compared PM Rama with the former Panamanian military dictator Noriega when saying: “Noriega’s gratitude message for Ambassador Lu, is another tragic testimony of the narko-state installation in Albania”!

Earlier US Ambassador in Tirana, Donald Lu, reacted on the Tahiri issue, stressing that people deserve and need to know the truth.

Immediately after Donald Lu’s statements, Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted by posting on Facebook, saying: “Thank you Don. A clear message for Albanians who want justice”./tvklan.al