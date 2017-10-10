Former Deputy Eduart Ndocaj arrested and criminally prosecuted

Publikuar | 22:06

Former MP of the Socialist Party Eduart Ndocaj was accompanied by the border police of Durres after the denunciation of an Italian citizen.

The latter filed a criminal report with the Lezha Police Station whichever Former MP Ndocaj stole thousands of Euros through fraud.

After the denunciation against him, Ndocaj was detained in Durres Harbor and later escorted to the Lezha Police, as the latter had taken the matter into consideration.

Sources from Police told tvklan.al that Eduart Ndocaj was declared wanted on October 7th.

After investigative actions, the former MP, Ndocaj, was released and is being investigated in a free state.

The Lezha Police has referred to the Prosecution’s materials for the criminal offense of fraud./tvklan.al