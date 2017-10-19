Former Interior Minister Tahiri speaks: I am innocent!

Publikuar | 22:27

Former Interior Minister Saimir Tahiri, which recently found himself in the center of accusations for his alleged ties with drugs traffickers arrested several days ago in Italy denied everything this evening, at TV Klan show “Opinion”.

He denied all the accusations as he is allegedly involved in drug trafficking while stating that prosecution’s arrest was surprising and unusual to him.

Asked by the journalists about his links with the criminal gang Habilaj he said: “They are cousins of a 10th grade. I can say that I have never collaborated with them and my only mistake was selling my car to them”.

He added that he has always worked with amenability oriented by the justice. And that he will impatiently wait for the truth to be unveiled.

“Today is not the day to deal with the ones who made up this story. I will resist until the truth is unveiled. And after this moment, it’s the time when I will deal with everyone”, Tahiri said.

The Albanian prosecutor general’s office today asked parliament to lift the immunity of a former interior minister suspected of being involved with a drug trafficking ring.

Prosecutors said Thursday they are investigating, in collaboration with their Italian counterparts, a “criminal group that has trafficked large amounts of cannabis.”

Tahiri has distant family links to leaders of the group arrested recently in Italy./tvklan.al