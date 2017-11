Frika e shpërthimit të vullkanit, urdhërohet evakuimi i 100 000 personave

General view of Mount Agung during an eruption seen from Kubu sub-district in Karangasem Regency, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on November 26, 2017. Mount Agung belched smoke as high as 1,500 metres above its summit, sparking an exodus from settlements near the mountain. / AFP PHOTO / SONNY TUMBELAKA (Photo credit should read SONNY TUMBELAKA/AFP/Getty Images)