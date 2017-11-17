Gas leak in a primary school, 60 children asphyxiated

Publikuar | 16:33

The first ignition of the pellet heating system in the secondary school in Bulqiza, has almost resulted fatal for its 120 students.

The leakage of gases has asphyxiated 60 students, 34 of whom are receiving treatment at Peshkopi hospital, 27 in Bulqiza hospital and one was transported by helicopter in Tirana capital, where they are hospitalized at the University Hospital Center “Mother Teresa”. Ten of the students are reported to be in a severe condition.

Experts who have arrived at the scene say that everything came as a result of an error during mounting the pellet heating system during the school’s reconstruction. Additionally, Ministry of Health and Social Affairs has also sent two specialized doctors, a toxicologist and anesthetist for help./tvklan.al