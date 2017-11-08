General Director of State Police receives FBI representatives

Publikuar | 15:17

General Director of State Police, Haki Çako, received in a meeting the FBI representatives who will assist the State Police in the fight against organized crime, corruption, trafficking and terrorism.

The meeting with the two FBI representatives Jack Liao and Mark Newhouse, was assessed with very positive marks of co-operation between the FBI and Albanian Police in the fight against terrorism, as well as the fight against cannabis cultivation and trafficking made by the State Police this year, considering it a successful story.

During the meeting was confirmed the will of US officials to assist the Albanian police against organized crime and specifically against financial crime, illegal transfers and assets derived from criminal activities.

General Director Çako thanked the FBI officials and said their experience would serve to guide the best ways to fight the structured criminal groups.

After, the FBI officials met with the Director of the Department for Investigation of Organized Crime and Serious Crimes, Idajet Faskaj.

The meetings of this delegation will continue in the coming days with other officials of Albania./tvklan.al