Gjyqësori në Maqedoni, nën llupën e Qeverisë së Zaevit

epaselect epa05339239 Protesters use water guns to spray paint on the facade of the Ministry of Justice building, during an anti-government protest dubbed 'Colorful Revolution', in Skopje, The Former Yogoslav Republic of Macedonia, 31 May 2016. Political crisis hit Macedonia postponed elections due next month, after the European Union called on Skopje to delay the polls to ensure they could take place freely and fairly. The delay was agreed by parliament, which reconvened after Macedonian constitutional court froze all activities related to the controversial parliamentary election scheduled for 05 of July this year. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI