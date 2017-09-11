Government’s program, opposition: superficial presentation

Publikuar | 18:02

After the presentation of the governing program by Prime Minister Edi Rama, the leader of the Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha, spoke to journalists outside the Assembly hall.

Answering the question of how this program seemed to him, he considered it superficial: “what did we learn from today’s session? This was the most empty and superficial representation where the essence was completely eliminated and completely replaced by propaganda, the oldest demagoguery. For an older generation, it was a reminiscence of the speeches held in this hall at the time the Political Bureau’s governing country … This is unpardonable for any prime minister, and unforgivable.He did not mention the 300.000 absent job-places, the ruined economy, the high level of unemployment and taxes. Premier also did not mention the young Albanians that leave the country seeking a better future outside Albania.”

He labeled prime minister Rama as the head of a dangerous alliance with the organized crime while adding that citizen’s hope restoration is DP main mission./tv klan