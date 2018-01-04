Greece/One of the Albanians fugitives arrested

Publikuar | 15:42

Greek police have arrested one of three Albanians fugitives from Athens detention. He is 35, accused of drug trafficking.

The Albanian, whose identity is unknown, was arrested in the Menidi area, a neighborhood in Athens. Meanwhile search continues for the other two fugitive Albanians.

One of the two Albanians, is accused of murder and the other for drug trafficking. Three Albanians escaped at midnight from detention in the Attica region of Athens. Together with them also a Georgian prisoner tried to escape, but he was arrested on time by the guards./tvklan.al