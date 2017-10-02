Greek President: Albania is undermining its EU perspective

Publikuar | 15:00

Greek politics continues to give threatening messages to Albania about European integration with regard to Greek minority housing in Himara.

Greece’s President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, in an interview for the Serbian daily “Politica”, stated that the actions of Albanian authorities violating human rights hinder the path towards EU membership.

“Acts that contradict European conventions, such as the brutal violation of fundamental human rights, especially property, undermine the European perspective,” the head of the Greek state said.

This message from Pavlopoulos addresses Macedonia as well, regarding the settlement of the name issue between the two countries.

Even the Greek Foreign Minister has made such statements earlier on the Greek property issue in Himara, threatening Albania with the blockade of opening negotiations for EU integration.

In his interview, the President of Greece also talked about his country’s relations with Serbia, Turkey and the region./tvklan.al