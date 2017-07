Gruaja shpëton për mrekulli

Katie Addison-Snart in hospital. See NTI copy NTICRASH: A mum had a miracle escape after she was almost decapitated by a metal flap which broke off a lorry and smashed through her windscreen. Katie Addison-Snart, 36, was on her way to drop her son off at nursery when she was struck in the forehead by the razor-sharp steel square. She lost control and ploughed into the central reservation before spinning back across the carriageway before coming to a halt on the hard shoulder.