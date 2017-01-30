Gruevski fails to form new government, calls for snap elections

Publikuar | 13:15

Former Macedonian Prime Minister Nikolla Gruevski has failed to form the new government despite his party came first in general elections held in December last year.

Gruevski’s party The Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization – Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE) won 51 seats at Macedonian Parliament and needed ten more seats to from the new government.

Macedonian media reported on Sunday that Gruevski had reached an agreement with Democratic Union for Integration (BDI), but the Albanian party is reported to have refused to be part of the same governing coalition with former PM.

Later, as Gruevski’s mandate to form the new government expired, VMRO-DPMNE called for snap elections in Macedonia, as the only way to overcome the long time political crisis the Balkan country has faced.

The party warned that any other decision would bring new conflicts in Macedonia.

It remains to be seen if Macedonian President Gjroge Ivanov will give the mandate to the LSDM (Macedonian Social Democratic League) leader Zoran Zaev, whose party came second in elections winning 49 seats in Parliament./tvklan.al