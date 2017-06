Heqja e Kosovës nga Kushtetuta, fazë e re për Serbinë

epa06001127 Serbian progressive party (SNS) leader and former Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic speaks to supporters in front of the Serbian national assembly building as he goes in to be sworn in as the new President of Serbia in Belgrade, Serbia, 31 May 2017. Vucic won 54.9 per cent of the vote in the 2 April 2017 presidential election, securing a five-year term as President. EPA/KOCA SULEJMANOVIC