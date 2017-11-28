Independence Day, world leaders congratulatory messages to President Meta

Publikuar | 19:50

The President of the Republic, Ilir Meta, has received numerous congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Independence Day and the Flag Day, by the counterparts of the Heads of State of Albania’s friend nations.

According to the press release of the Presidency, Meta has received congratulatory messages from many presidents, including Trump, Mattarella, Steinmeier, Pavlopoulos, Xi Jinping, Kitarovic.

In his message, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, among other things highlighted: “Our two nations have developed a profound cooperation that has allowed us to work together to address issues of global importance. We thank you for your role as a decisive partner in promoting regional sustainability and the fight against extremism, as well as your support around the world, as a NATO Ally and a member of the ISIS Demolition Coalition”.

While, Italian President Sergio Mattarella in his message of congratulations express, inter alia: “The fruitful and intensive meeting we had on your last visit to Rome has further confirmed the excellent status of relations between our countries , the strength of the friendship and proximity ties that unite our peoples and Italy’s strong support for the path of Albania’s European integration”.

Also, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier emphasizes in his message “I can guarantee that Germany will continue to be engaged as a country partner and partner on Albania’s path to the European Union” .

While, President of Greece, Prokopios V. Pavlopoulos, among other things, expresses in his message of congratulation, Greece’s long-term support for Albania’s European path, and in particular: “determination and readiness to further promote relations our bilateral ties to the benefit of both our nations and the entire region”.

A congratulatory message comes from China’s President, Xi Jinping, who among other things writes that “I attach great importance to the development of Chinese-Albanian relations and I want to make efforts with you to continuous development and healthy and friendly relations between China and Albania, to bring the best of both countries”.

Croatia’s President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović points out among other things in her message that: “The Republic of Croatia as your friend and ally supports strongly the future of the Republic of Albania in the European Union and is ready to continue to give help and transfer knowledge and experience from its European integration processes”.

Congratulatory Messages President Meta has also received from the Emperor of Japan Akihito, Queen of Great Britain, Elizabeth II, King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf R, President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, Swiss Confederation President Doris Leuthard, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Kazakh President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, many other European and world personalities and other personalities. Numerous messages continue to arrive on this anniversary of the Independence Day and the National Flag./tvklan.al