Interior Minister Xhafaj in Italy, his initiative approved

Publikuar | 16:49

Interior Minister Fatmir Xhafaj attended the closing Conference of the IPA 2013 Project, ‘Fight Against Organized Crime, International Criminal Justice Co-operation in the Western Balkans’, held in Trieste, Italy.

The meeting was attended by the interior ministers of the Western Balkan countries, the ambassadors in these countries, as well as the police directors. The Interior Minister said in his speech that the effectiveness of preventive activities in the fight against organized crime should be increased through strengthening cross-border and international cooperation.

“Thanks to the cooperation between our countries, we have succeeded in almost all directions to guarantee for the citizens the greatest security. Therefore, together, we must give a new impetus to the fight against criminality and should experiment and implement new models of interaction between our police bodies or judicial authorities”, underlined Xhafaj, in front of the Interior Ministers of the Western Balkans.

The Interior Minister thanked the Italian government in particular for the technical patronage of the IPA 2013 project and expressed the full will for continued cooperation.

At the end of his speech, Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti praised the proposal of Albanian Minister Xhafaj and stressed that it will be one of the main pillars of the IPA 2017 project./tvklan.al