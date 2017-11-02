Italian Interior Minister official visit in Tirana

Publikuar | 21:10

Italy’s Interior Minister Marco Minniti will hold an official visit to Albania on Friday. He will be accompanied by a high level delegation from the Italian Ministry and Police.

In the framework of this visit, the ‘Joint Conference on Closing Report of the Air Monitoring Mission for 2017 in the Fight against Cultivation of Narcotic Plants’ will be held at the Congress Palace, between State Police, Italian Police and EU Mission.

As the visit of Minister Minniti was announced, the Ministry of Interior forwarded to the media his agenda tomorrow, as follows:

10:00 Xhafaj-Minniti meeting, Ministry of Interior.

Time 11:00 Meeting of the Italian Interior Minister with the President of the Republic in the Presidency.

11:30 AM Closing Conference of “2017 Airborne Monitoring Mission in the Anti-Cannabis War (The meeting will take place at the Palace of Congresses and will be centrally directed)./tvklan.al