Ja kush janë sulmet më të rënda me armë në SHBA

ALEXANDRIA, VA - APRIL 18: Marty Van Hook, of Woodbridge, Virginia, whose son is a senior at Virginia Tech, wipes tears during a candlelight vigil to memory the victims of the Virginia Tech shooting rampage April 18, 2007 in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. Cho Seung-Hui, 23, a Virginia Tech English major and native of South Korea, killed 32 others before he shot and killed himself in the worst campus shooting in US history. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)