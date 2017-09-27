Kosovo PM Haradinaj official visit in Albania

Publikuar | 14:48

Kosovo’s new Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj has launched his first official visit to Tirana on Tuesday after taking his office.Prime Minister Edi Rama organized an official ceremony.

Later , Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo was received by the Albanian President Ilir Meta.

President Meta congratulated Haradinaj for the formation of the new Kosovo government as well as for the important office as Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo.

In a press release by the head of state office, Meta expressed his commitment to develop the co-operation with Kosovo institutions in the interest of further enhancing international recognition and strengthening the European perspective.

President welcomed the willingness of Prime Minister Haradinaj and the new Kosovo government to continue the dialogue with Serbia as a process without alternatives and in the function of peace and stability in the region.

Meta also praised NATO’s relations with Kosovo, as well as the importance of maintaining a substantial KFOR presence to ensure a safe environment not only in Kosovo, but across the region./tvklan.al